Joey Gallo out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rangers

Joey Gallo is out of the starting lineup for the Rangers on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Gallo isn’t hurt as this is just a routine day off. Gallo is in the middle of a slump that has seen him go 2-25 since the All-Star break. On the season, he is batting .226 with 24 home runs, 52 RBIs, 56 runs, and six SBs.

Gallo’s name has also been thrown about in trade rumors, and he could demand a high return should the Rangers elect to move him. Gallo, for his part, has stated that he would like to work out a new contract with the team. The Major League Baseball trade deadline is this Friday.

The Rangers are in Houston to take on the Astros on Saturday. The Rangers will start Kyle Gibson (who also could be traded this week), and the Astros will counter with Framber Valdez. The Rangers are -114 (+1.5) on the run line, +176 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.