Joey Gallo out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rangers

Joey Gallo is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rangers, BaseballPress.com reports. This could be just a routine day off for Gallo, but no reason has been given as to why he isn’t playing. It’s worth noting that Gallo was the designated hitter Friday and not in rightfield. Gallo’s name has also come up in trade rumors, but a trade isn’t expected to be imminent, and that isn’t expected to be the reason for his absence Saturday.

Gallo is the poster child this season for those who believe baseball is about the three true outcomes. Gallo has 20 home runs, 64 bases on balls, and 101 strikeouts. He may strike out a whole lot, but he’s also got an OBP of .394 and can hit the ball out of any ballpark. Gallo is also an above-average outfielder.

