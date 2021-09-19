Joey Gallo out of Yankees Lineup Sunday

The New York Yankees announce outfielder Joey Gallo will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians.

Gallo left Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians in the second inning because of neck stiffness. A trade deadline acquisition from the Texas Rangers, Gallo has played 46 games with the Yankees, hitting .116 with a .310 OBP and 12 home runs. Gallo played 95 games as a member of the Rangers, slashing .223/.379/.490 with 25 home runs.

Brett Gardner will take over left field duties in place of Gallo Sunday, batting seventh. Priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, Gardner has played 127 games this year, hitting .223 with a .334 OBP and nine home runs. Gardner went 0-for-4 in Saturday’s loss.

The Yankees look to grab a series win against the Indians, facing Eli Morgan, who makes his 16th start of the season. The rookie has a 2-7 record with a 6.03 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP.

New York is a -335 home Moneyline favorite against the Indians on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.