Joey Galls leaves the game early for the Yankees on Saturday
September 18George KurtzSportsGrid
Joey Gallo was forced to leave the game early Saturday for the Yankees, Yankees official website reports. Gallo left the game in the fourth inning. He popped out in his lone at-bat. Gallo has struggled for the most part since coming over to the Yankees but may have been snapping out of that funk with six home runs in his last eight games entering today. It is not yet known how long Gallo may be out of the lineup or if he will be available for the series finale on Sunday. Tyler Wade took over in left field for Gallo on Saturday.
The Yankees are currently getting their doors blown off by Cleveland as the road team put up seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 8-0 lead. The Yankees are -100 (+7.5) on the run line, +2000 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 12.5, over (-108), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
