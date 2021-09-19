Joey Votto Out of Reds Lineup Sunday vs. Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds announce first baseman Joey Votto will sit out of Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A scheduled day off for 15-year veteran Votto last played in a 5-1 loss to the Dodgers Saturday, going 1-for-1 with three walks. Playing 119 games this season, a regular fixture in Cincinnati’s lineup, Votto is hitting .265 with a .372 OBP and 30 home runs.

Tyler Stephenson will take over first base duties in place of Votto Sunday, batting cleanup. Usually slotting in at catcher for the Reds, Stephenson has played 121 games, slashing .279/.365/.422 with nine home runs. He is priced at $2,100 on FanDuel.

The Reds will look to grab a series win against the Dodgers, facing ace Clayton Kershaw, who makes his 20th start of the year. Posting a 9-7 record in 110.2 innings pitched, Kershaw has a 3.33 ERA, 30% K rate and a 0.98 WHIP.

Cincinnati is a +176 home Moneyline underdog against the Dodgers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.