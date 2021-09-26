Joey Votto Out Of Reds Lineup Sunday

Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Cincinnati Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals.

https://twitter.com/nightengalejr/status/1442120003629637634

Votto was a late scratch for Saturday’s 7-6 win over the Nationals and is reportedly dealing with knee soreness. Votto last played in an 8-7 win over the Nationals Friday night, going 0-for-3 with two walks. A regular fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Votto has played 124 games this season, hitting .268 with a .379 OBP and 33 home runs.

Asdrubal Cabrera will take over first base duties in place of Votto Sunday, hitting sixth. Cabrera, an acquisition from the Arizona Diamondbacks, has played 18 games for the Reds this season, serving primarily in a pinch-hit role, with a .160 OBP in 25 plate attempts.

The Reds will go for the series sweep, looking to make a final push toward the post-season. Cincinnati is six games out of the second spot in the National League Wild Card, currently held by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds are a -190 home Moneyline favorite against the Nationals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.