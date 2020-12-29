John Brown lands on COVID-19 Reserve List

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday after being identified as a close contact to running back T.J Yeldon. Brown will be inactive for the Week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots.
Brown has played in eight games this season and was expected to return to the field after an ankle injury. He has caught 29 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he was third in target market share, at 17.78%, behind only Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.
Expect Gabriel Davis, Diggs and Beasley to all benefit from Brown’s absence. Davis is priced at $8,500, Diggs is priced at $15,500 and Beasley is priced at $13,000 on FanDuel for the single-game Monday night slate.
The Patriots defense have allowed 21.03 points to opposing wide receivers this year.
The Bills are a 7-point road favorite against the Patriots on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with a 47 total.
