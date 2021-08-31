John Brown Released from Raiders

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Las Vegas Raiders have granted wide receiver John Brown his release.

#Raiders WR John Brown requested his release and the team granted it, per source. "Smoke" is back on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

Brown, a seven-year veteran, spent the last two seasons as a member of the Buffalo Bills, signing with the Raiders in March. Last season, Brown played nine games, dealing with an ankle injury, catching 33 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns, a significant decrease from a 72-catch, 1,060-yard season in 2019. Josh Allen preferred to target Stefon Diggs, who led the team with a 29% market share of targets, Brown ranked fourth with 16%, behind Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley.

The Raiders should look to Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfroe and Willie Snead to round out their receiving corps this season. Last season, the team had the seventh-fewest passing yards per game, averaging 263.6 yards with a 67% completion rate.

With an 8-8 record, the Raiders missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. They are currently +7500 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook and kick off their 2021 season in a Monday night matchup with the Ravens. Las Vegas is a 4.5-point home underdog in a matchup with a 51-point total.