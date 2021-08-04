John Collins Re-Signs With the Hawks

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1422917947123765251

The Hawks were surprise contenders last season, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals before ultimately losing to the Bucks. They are hoping for a repeat performance in 2021-22, and they will reportedly have Collins back in the fold. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Collins will re-sign with the Hawks for five years and $125M, with the fifth year being a player option. He had previously turned down a five-year, $90M contract, so Collins earned himself an extra $35M this offseason.

Collins had a quiet regular season playing next to Clint Capela, but he was excellent during the postseason. He averaged 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 54.9% from the field, 35.7% from 3-point range, and 83.3% from the free throw line.

Other than re-signing Collins, the Hawks have been relatively quiet during free agency. Their only other moves have been re-signing Tony Snell and Solomon Hill and adding Gorgui Dieng.

The Hawks are currently listed at +3700 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.