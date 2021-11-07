John Collins Will Start vs. Suns

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins was hampered by a foot injury but it won’t limit him against the Phoenix Suns. Chris Kirschner confirmed that Collins is available for the Hawks’ Saturday road game.

https://twitter.com/ChrisKirschner/status/1457150454039658497

Relative to last season’s metrics, Collins is averaging fewer points per game but has seen an uptick in rebounds and assists. The former first-round pick is putting up 14.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, starting all nine games for the Hawks this season.

Danilo Gallinari is listed behind Collins on the Hawks depth chart and could see increased playing time if Collins’s foot injury flares up. Gallinari has come off the bench for six appearances this season and is averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.

The Hawks started with wins in three of their first four games but followed that up with four losses in their next five. They can end their two-game skid against the Suns tonight, but they’ll have to do it as +3 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.