John Gibson Returns to Ducks Lineup After One-Game Absence

John Gibson got his season off on the right foot in the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. However, a minor collision with Jets’ forward Andrew Copp took Gibson out of the lineup for their contest against the Minnesota Wild.

Gibson appears to have recovered from his ailment and will rejoin the Ducks for their game against the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

The former Jennings Trophy-winner was outstanding in the Ducks season-opening win, stopping 97.1% of shots, including all 11 powerplay shots. Historically, Gibson has had the Flames’ number, posting a 92.5% save percentage, 2.05 goals against average, and going 9-5-0 in 14 career appearances. Gibson has the lowest salary among starters tonight, coming in with a $6,800 salary on FanDuel slates.

Anthony Stolarz started in place of Gibson against the Wild, but his fantasy upside and playing time will be limited with Gibson healthy.

The Ducks enter tonight’s contest +172 underdogs against the Flames, with the total set at 5.5.