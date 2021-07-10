John Means roughed up for the Orioles in rehab start
July 9George KurtzSportsGrid
John Means roughed up for the Orioles in a minor league rehab start, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com reports. Means gave up four runs in just three innings pitched Friday, including two home runs. Means threw 61 pitches, 41 of which went for strikes.
Means has been on the injured list since June 5 due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to make one more rehab start and then, assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, will pitch in the second series after the All-Star break versus the Rays.
The Orioles and White Sox are currently tied at one in the fourth inning Friday. You can take the Orioles at -160 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and the under (-125). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.