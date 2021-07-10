John Means roughed up for the Orioles in rehab start

John Means roughed up for the Orioles in a minor league rehab start, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com reports. Means gave up four runs in just three innings pitched Friday, including two home runs. Means threw 61 pitches, 41 of which went for strikes.

Means has been on the injured list since June 5 due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to make one more rehab start and then, assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, will pitch in the second series after the All-Star break versus the Rays.

