John Means to begin a rehab assignment for the Orioles on Sunday

John Means will begin a rehab assignment for the Orioles on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun reports. Means has been out since June 5 due to a left shoulder strain. If all goes well, Means will make 3-4 rehab appearances before rejoining the Orioles shortly after the All-Star Break

Means was having a superb season and likely would’ve been chosen for the All-Star team had he not been injured. Means threw one of the no-hitters earlier this season and was 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 12 starts for the Orioles. Incredible numbers when you consider the team he plays for and that ballpark.

The Orioles are out west visiting the Angels in game two of their series. Jorge Lopez will start for the O’s and Alex Cobb for the Angels. The Orioles are -106 (+1.5) on the run line, +180 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.