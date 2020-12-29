John Wolford Starting for Rams in Week 17

Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will make his first career start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wolford will take over for the injured Jared Goff, who underwent surgery to repair a broken thumb Monday. Goff is expected to return to his starting role if the Rams make the playoffs.

Priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, Wolford last played as the starting quarterback for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in 2017. He threw for 3,192 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the Demon Deacons to an 8-4 record. This season, the Cardinals have allowed 19 points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

The Rams are a 1.5-point home favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.