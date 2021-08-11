Johnny Cueto Placed on 10-day IL

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto will go on the 10-day injured list due to a right flexor strain.

https://twitter.com/JohnSheaHey/status/1425592213640126469

Cueto last pitched in a 5-4 win Giants win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 8, going 5.1 innings, throwing 90 pitches, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out three batters.

The 14-year veteran has made 19 starts this season, posting a 7-6 record with a 3.89 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.28 WHIP.

Kevin Gausman will start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, making his 23rd start of the season. In a resurgent season, his second with the Giants, Gausman has a 10-5 record, with a 2.31 ERA, 30% K rate and a 0.94 WHIP, putting him fifth in all three categories among qualified pitchers. He will face a Diamondbacks lineup hitting .232 this season with a .308 OBP and a 24% K rate.

The Giants are a -295 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an eight-run total.