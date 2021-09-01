Johnny Cueto Returns to IL With Elbow Soreness

The 14-year veteran last pitched in a 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 31, going 3.2 innings, throwing 84 pitches, allowing six runs on 10 hits and striking out one batter. He was briefly placed on the COVID-19 list and had his start pushed back, originally scheduled to start in Monday’s series opener.
Making 21 starts this season, Cueto has a 7-7 record, with a 4.09 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.36 WHIP.
The Giants, currently leading the National League West, will look to their starting rotation to help make a push toward October. The starting rotation ranks third in ERA (3.41), ninth in K rate (24.3%) and seventh in WHIP (1.17). Looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss, the team will face Brett Anderson, who makes his 21st start of the season. Anderson has a 4-8 record, with a 4.27 ERA and a 14% K rate.
San Francisco is a -190 home Moneyline favorite against the Brewers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an eight-run total.
