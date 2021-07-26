Jonathan Allen Signs Four-Year Extension with Washington Football Team

Allen was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he has had a huge impact on the team on and off the field. He racked up eight sacks while playing as a defensive end as a sophomore, but he transitioned to defensive tackle last season. That unsurprisingly impacted his sack total, but he still graded out as the seventh-best interior pass rusher per Pro Football Focus. Overall, his 71.0 PFF grade ranked 18th at the position. Allen is also a multi-time captain for the organization and was Washington’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee in 2020-21.
With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Washington was interested in extending him. The deal is reportedly for four years and $72M and includes a $30M signing bonus. The Washington Football Team’s training camp will get underway later today, and the new deal will keep Allen in Washington through the 2024 season.
Washington’s defensive line is one of the top units in the league, and it was a big reason they won the division last season. They will be looking to repeat as division champs in 2020-21, and they’re listed at +270 to win the NFC East on FanDuel Sportsbook.
