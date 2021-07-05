Jonathan India Scratched from Lineup vs. Royals

The Cincinnati Reds have scratched starting second baseman Jonathan India from the lineup ahead of their contest with the Kansas City Royals. According to Charlie Goldsmith, India is out of the lineup with right ankle soreness after a tough slide into second base yesterday against the Chicago Cubs.
Alejo Lopez gets the start in place of India, making his second career start and first at second base. Lopez made an impression in his first start, going 4-for-5 at the dish with two runs scored and no strikeouts. The switch-hitting infielder will be batting from the right side of the dish against left-handed throwing Mike Minor. Lopez is a low-cost, top of the lineup option on the main slate at FanDuel with a $2,000 salary.
The Reds are fresh off a three-game sweep of their intradivisional rival Cubs, usurping them for the second seed in the NL Central. Cinci enters tonight’s contest as +108 ‘dogs with a total set at 10.5.
