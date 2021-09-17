Jonnu Smith Limited in Practice Thursday

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith was added to the injury report Thursday, dealing with a hip issue.

TE Jonnu Smith (hip) and kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) are new additions to the Patriots’ injury report. They were both limited in practice today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 16, 2021

Smith made his Patriots debut in Week 1, catching five passes on five targets for 42 yards, responsible for 13% of the Patriots’ target share being wide receivers Jokobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor and running back James White. Last year, as a member of the Tennessee Titans, Smith played 15 games, catching 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

If Smith cannot play in the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Jets, expect the additional workload to go to Hunter Henry. Priced at $5,100 on FanDuel, Henry was targeted three times in the 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, catching three passes for 31 yards. A member of the Los Angeles Chargers last season, Henry played 14 games, catching 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns and was third on the Chargers in target share behind Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler with a 16% share.

The Patriots are a 5.5-point road favorite against the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 42.5-point total.