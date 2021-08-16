Jordan Love’s MRI Comes Back Clean

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1427287336144998404

Love got his first taste of NFL action over the weekend, albeit in a preseason contest. Still, the potential quarterback of the future in Green Bay put together a solid performance. He was 12-17 for 122 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, even though he’s taken virtually zero first-team reps since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, he did pick up a shoulder injury in that contest, which caused him to be removed earlier than expected. Head coach Matt LaFleur wanted Love to play around three quarters, but the injury forced him out before halftime. His MRI reportedly showed no structural damage, but it’s still possible he will be held out of this week’s preseason contest. He’s not practicing on Monday, and there’s a chance he will be held out of Saturday’s game vs. the Jets.

Of course, Aaron Rodgers will be under center at the start of the regular season, and he led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an NFC Championship game appearance last year.