Jose Altuve Out of Astros Lineup Sunday

Houston Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Altuve will have a scheduled day off, last playing in Saturday’s 4-0 win, going 2-for-4. A primary fixture in the Astros’ lineup this season, Altuve has appeared in 98 games, slashing .274/.349/.494 with 25 home runs.

Aledmys Diaz will take over second base duties in place of Altuve today. Diaz, priced at $2,800 on FanDuel, has played 44 games this season, hitting .283 with a .333 OBP and six home runs., A utility player for Houston, Diaz typically plays third base, in place of the injured Alex Bregman, but has also seen playing time at shortstop, first base and left field.

The Astros will look to grab a series win against the Twins Sunday, facing Kenta Maeda, who will make his 19th start of the season. Maeda has a 4-4 record, with a 4.65 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.32 WHIP.

Houston is a -196 home Moneyline favorite against the Twins on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.