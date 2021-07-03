Jose Altuve out of the starting lineup Saturday

Jose Altuve is out of the lineup Saturday for the Astros, BaseballPress.com reports. There is nothing wrong with Altuve. The Astros have been giving all of their regulars a day off during this series. First, it was Carlos Correa on Thursday, then Yuli Gurriel on Friday, and today it’s Altuve’s turn. Perhaps on Sunday Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker or someone else is given a breather.

Altuve got off to a tough start this season but has been red hot of late with six home runs and 17 RBIs in his last 17 games. On the season, Altuve has 18 HRs, 47 RBIs and is batting .286 in 71 games.

The Astros minus Altuve will take on the Indians on Saturday night as Jake Odorizzi is lined up to face Eli Morgan. The Astros are -110 (-1.5) on the run line, -158 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-105), and the under (-115) at FanDuel.com.