Jose Berrios Will Make Blue Jays Debut Sunday

AL East contenders New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox made big moves at the trade deadline to bolster their chances at a playoff push. Not to be outdone, the Toronto Blue Jays and acquired another quality arm to strengthen their rotation by acquiring Jose Berrios from the Minnesota Twins. Berrios is set to make his Blue Jays’ debut on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

Berrios keeps batters off-balance with a three-pitch mix. So far this season, the veteran right-hander has induced a chase rate placing him in the 82nd percentile of MLB pitchers and a walk percentage in the top 75th percentile. Berrios joins a rotation featuring Robbie Ray and Hyun Jin Ryu, who have helped pace the Jays’ starters to the 10th-best earned run average.

The Jays look to complete the three-game sweep of the Royals on Sunday and enter the contest as -290 favorites with a total of 9 over at FanDuel Sportsbook.