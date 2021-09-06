Jose Iglesias to Sign With the Red Sox

The Red Sox are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and their infield has been hit particularly hard. Xander Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo have been placed on the COVID IL, which has left the team thin at shortstop. Both players are expected back in the middle of the week, but it’s still nice to have a bit of added depth at the position.
The Angels released Iglesias on September 3, and he’s had a subpar year offensively. He posted a career-best 162 wRC+ over 39 games with the Orioles last season, but that number dropped to 84 this year.
The Red Sox are currently locked in a battle for one of the Wild Card spots in the American League playoffs. They’re 0.5 games behind the Yankees for the first Wild Card spot, while they own a slim lead over the Mariners, Blue Jays, and Athletics for the second. That puts them in the driver’s seat for one of those spots, but they’re going to have to play well down the stretch. They’re currently listed at +3000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
