Jose Lobaton Placed on 60-Day IL

Lobaton is not a particularly relevant fantasy catcher, but the Cubs will be without his services for an extended period. He suffered a collision with Josh Hader while running to first base, and he took a scary tumble. He grabbed his right shoulder after the collision and was officially diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain. He’s been placed on the 60-day IL, and Taylor Gushue has been called up from Triple-A Iowa to take his spot on the active roster.

Losing Lobaton will hardly be considered an absence for the Cubs. He’s played in just six games for the time this season, and he didn’t have a single hit in 13 plate appearances. Overall, his -0.3 Wins Above Replacement means the team will likely benefit from his absence. Wilson Contreras is one of the best catchers in baseball, and Gushue can’t really be any worse than Lobaton when Contreras does need a break.

The Cubs jumped out to a fast start this season, but they’ve gone just 3-7 over their past 10 games. The Brewers have gone 9-1 over their last 10 contests, so they’ve extended their lead over the Cubs to 5.0 games in the NL Central standings. Those two teams will square off again on Wednesday, and the Brewers are listed as -164 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.