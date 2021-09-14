Jose Quintana Rejoins Giants After Coming Off Paternity List

The San Francisco Giants are in control of their own postseason destiny. San Fran has a 2.5 game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead and is 18.5 games clear of the San Diego Padres in the wild card race.

However, the Giants could be limited by their rotation over the last few weeks of the season. Starters Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood are on the 10-day injured list, leaving the Giants with a patchwork rotation over the coming games. Included in that is another bullpen day in a crucial NL West matchup against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Jose Quintana offers some reprieve for the Giants’ bullpen, as the veteran is back from the paternity list and available tonight against the Padres. Quintana last played on September 5 against the Dodgers.

https://twitter.com/PavlovicNBCS/status/1437553425814749191

Quintana has been effective in his limited time with the Giants. The southpaw has allowed just one run in three games across 6.0 innings. Those performances haven’t done much for his season-long stats, as Quintana has a 6.22 earned run average and 83-33 strikeout to walk ratio.

The betting line has shifted in favor of the Padres, with the game now priced at a pick’em at FanDuel Sportsbook.