Jose Ramirez Out of Cleveland Lineup Sunday

It appears to be a scheduled day off for Ramirez, who has recently had issues with an elbow injury. Ramirez last played in Saturday’s 8-2 loss, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in Cleveland’s rotation, Ramirez has played 89 games, slashing .252/.342/.511 with 20 home runs.
Ernie Clement will take over third base duties for Cleveland Sunday, batting ninth. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Clement started at second base in the series opener Friday, going 0-for-4. He has appeared in 19 games this season, hitting .226 with a .281 OBP.
Cleveland will look to avoid the sweep Sunday at the hands of the Rays in what looks to be another bullpen game for the Rays, who recently dealt starting pitcher Rich Hill to the Mets. Cleveland is a +148 home Moneyline underdog against the Rays in a game with a 9.5-run total.
