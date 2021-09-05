Jose Ramirez Out of Indians Lineup Sunday

The Cleveland Indians announce third baseman Jose Ramirez will sit out of Sunday’s series finale with the Red Sox.

Ramirez will get the day off Sunday, last playing in a 4-3 loss Saturday afternoon, going 1-for-4. An everyday player for the Indians, Ramirez has played 124 games this season, slashing .260/.349/.549 with 32 home runs.

Owen Miller will take over third base duties Sunday, batting seventh. Priced at $2,500 on FanDuel, Miller, a rookie, has played 42 games this season, hitting .182 with a .232 OBP and four home runs. He last started in a Sept. 2, 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, going 1-for-4 with a home run.

Cleveland will look to avoid the sweep Sunday and will face Kutter Crawford, who was called up before the matchup because of starting pitcher Nick Pivetta’s placement on the COVID-19 IL. Crawford has a 2-3 record in five starts with Worcester Red Sox, with a 5.52 ERA, 30% K rate, and a 1.36 WHIP.

The Indians are a +108 road Moneyline underdog against the Red Sox on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.