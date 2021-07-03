Jose Ramirez out of the lineup for the Indians on Saturday

Jose Ramirez is out of the starting lineup for the Indians on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Ramirez had to leave the game early Friday after injuring his elbow while diving for a ground ball. While the injury isn’t considered severe, there also is no word on if Ramirez will be available to pinch-hit Saturday.

The Ramirez news is one of several for the Indians on Saturday. Eddie Rosario missed the game Friday after leaving the game early Thursday due to an abdomen injury. Rosario is in the starting lineup Saturday, but right now, that is in pencil. There is still a chance he could be a late scratch if he is not feeling up to it. Franmil Reyes isn’t starting Saturday. This is likely just a day off after Reyes returned from the injured Friday after missing over a month due to an oblique injury. The Indians also activated Roberto Perez from the 60-day IL on Saturday.

The Indians and Eli Morgan are up versus the Astros and Jake Odorizzi on Saturday. The Indians are -110 (+1.5) on the run line, +134 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-105), and the under (-115) at FanDuel.com.