Jose Ramirez Returns to Indians Lineup Thursday

Ramirez has missed several games due to a lingering elbow injury. He last played in a 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros on July 19, going 1-for-3. An everyday player, Ramirez has appeared in 86 games this season, slashing .254/.341/.505 with 19 home runs. He will bat third in Thursday’s matchup and is priced at $3,700 on FanDuel.
Cleveland is coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Houston Astros and will face the Rays, who are currently second in the AL East. The team, however, has struggled offensively, having the fourth-lowest batting average (.230) and the second-lowest OBP in the majors (.298). They will face Luis Patino, who makes his fifth start of the season. Posting a 1-2 record, Patino has a 4.87 ERA and a 27.6% K rate.
The Indians are a +118 home Moneyline underdog against the Rays on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.