Jose Ramirez Returns to Indians Lineup Thursday

The Cleveland Indians announce third baseman Jose Ramirez will play in Thursday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramirez has missed several games due to a lingering elbow injury. He last played in a 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros on July 19, going 1-for-3. An everyday player, Ramirez has appeared in 86 games this season, slashing .254/.341/.505 with 19 home runs. He will bat third in Thursday’s matchup and is priced at $3,700 on FanDuel.

Cleveland is coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Houston Astros and will face the Rays, who are currently second in the AL East. The team, however, has struggled offensively, having the fourth-lowest batting average (.230) and the second-lowest OBP in the majors (.298). They will face Luis Patino, who makes his fifth start of the season. Posting a 1-2 record, Patino has a 4.87 ERA and a 27.6% K rate.

The Indians are a +118 home Moneyline underdog against the Rays on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.