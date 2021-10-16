Jose Urquidy will start Game 3 of the ALCS for the Astros

Jose Urquidy will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series for the Astros, Joe Morosi of MLB Network reports. The Astros won Game 1 and will have Luis Garcia on the hill for Game 2. The good news for the Astros and Urquidy is they will go into Game 3 with no worse than a split in the first two games. The bad news is that the team will be asking quite a bit out of Urquidy to make his first start of the postseason in Fenway Park. Urquidy was supposed to start Game 4 versus the White Sox but lost that opportunity when the game was rained out. Lance McCullers (forearm) took his spot when the game was pushed off a day.

The Astros will be looking for a sweep of the first two games of the ALCS on Saturday. Luis Garcia will be up against Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox. The Astros are -220 (+1.5) on the run line, -116 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.