Josh Donaldson leaves the game early for the Twins
July 3George KurtzSportsGrid
Josh Donaldson leaves the game early for the Twins on Saturday, Phil Miller of the Minnesota Twins Star Tribune reports. Donaldson seemed to suffer a right calf injury while running out a double. Donaldson has suffered several calf injures over the past few seasons, forcing him to miss quite a few games. There is no word yet about how severe this injury is or for how long Donaldson may be out of the lineup.
Donaldson wasn’t going to approach the 37 home runs and 94 RBIs he had in 2019 for the Braves, but he is having a solid season with 13 HRs and 34 RBI; of course, this came with a .222 AVG.
The Twins and Royals are currently tied at two in the fourth inning. If in-game betting is your fancy, the Twins are -150 (+1.5) on the run line, +164 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-106), and the under (-120) at FanDuel.com.
