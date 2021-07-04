Josh Donaldson Out Of Lineup Sunday Against Royals

Donaldson played in the Twins 6-3 loss to the Royals Saturday, going 2-for-1, leaving after the third inning. He is considered day-to-day.
A regular fixture in the Twins lineup, Donaldson has appeared in 65 games this season, slashing .252/.347/.491 with 12 home runs.
Luis Arraez will take over third base duties in place of Donaldson Sunday. Arraez, a utility infielder, has appeared in 55 games this season, going 0-for-4 in Saturday’s loss. He is hitting .276 with a .347 OBP and one home run this season.
Arraez is priced at $3,000 on FanDuel, listed as second base eligible.
Last place in the American League Central with a 33-48 record, the Twins will look to avoid the three-game sweep against the Royals Sunday. They will face Brad Keller, who will make his 18th start of the season. Keller has a 6.67 ERA, the highest among pitchers who have thrown at least 80 innings this season.
Minnesota is a -142 road Moneyline favorite against the Royals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10.5-run total.
