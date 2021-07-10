Josh Donaldson out of the lineup Saturday for the Twins

Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for the Twins on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This seems to be just an ordinary day off for Donaldson as no injury has been reported; the timing is curious, however, as the Twins will have four days off this coming week due to the All-Star break.

Donaldson has played in 67 games this season with 13 HRs, 34 RBIs, a .246 average, and .823 OPS. Donaldson has dealt with several minor injuries and a day off here, and there may be the Twins way of trying to manage his health, especially since his name has come up in trade rumors.

The Twins will look to win three straight games versus the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, with Kyle Funkhouser going up against Bailey Ober. The Rays are +106 (-1.5) on the run line, -178 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.