Josh Donaldson out of Twins Lineup Sunday

Donaldson was held out of Saturday’s 4-0 loss and appears to have a scheduled day off Sunday. Donaldson has appeared in 87 games this season, a primary fixture in the Twins’ lineup, slashing .245/.355/.468 with 16 home runs. Throughout the season, the 11-year veteran has dealt with hamstring issues, limiting his playing time.
Luis Arraez will take over third base duties in place of Donaldson Sunday, batting fifth. Priced at $2,500 on FanDuel, Arraez has appeared in 75 games this season, hitting .316 with a .378 OBP and one home run.
The Twins will look to grab a series win against the Astros Sunday, facing Lance McCullers Jr., who makes his 19th start. McCullers has a 9-2 record, with a 3.02 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP.
Minnesota is a +164 road Moneyline underdog against Houston on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.