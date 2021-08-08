Josh Donaldson out of Twins Lineup Sunday

Minnesota Twins’ third baseman Josh Donaldson will remain out of the lineup for the series finale with the Houston Astros Sunday.

Donaldson was held out of Saturday’s 4-0 loss and appears to have a scheduled day off Sunday. Donaldson has appeared in 87 games this season, a primary fixture in the Twins’ lineup, slashing .245/.355/.468 with 16 home runs. Throughout the season, the 11-year veteran has dealt with hamstring issues, limiting his playing time.

Luis Arraez will take over third base duties in place of Donaldson Sunday, batting fifth. Priced at $2,500 on FanDuel, Arraez has appeared in 75 games this season, hitting .316 with a .378 OBP and one home run.

The Twins will look to grab a series win against the Astros Sunday, facing Lance McCullers Jr., who makes his 19th start. McCullers has a 9-2 record, with a 3.02 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP.

Minnesota is a +164 road Moneyline underdog against Houston on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.