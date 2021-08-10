Josh Donaldson Returns to Twins Lineup Tuesday

Donaldson will hit third as the designated hitter. He last played in a 5-4 Twins win over the Houston Astros on Aug. 6 and has remained out of the Twins lineup due to a lingering hamstring injury. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the win.
Donaldson has appeared in 87 games this season, a regular fixture in the Twins’ lineup, slashing .245/.355/.468 with 16 home runs.
Donaldson is priced at $3,400 on FanDuel. Willians Astudillo will play third base.
The Twins will look to bounce back from an 11-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox Monday night and face Dallas Keuchel, who makes his 22nd start. Keuchel has a 7-5 record, with a 4.44 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.33 WHIP.
Minnesota is a +132 home Moneyline underdog against the White Sox on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-5 run total.
