Josh Donaldson Returns to Twins Lineup Tuesday

Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports Josh Donaldson has returned to the Twins’ lineup Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Donaldson will hit third as the designated hitter. He last played in a 5-4 Twins win over the Houston Astros on Aug. 6 and has remained out of the Twins lineup due to a lingering hamstring injury. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the win.

Donaldson has appeared in 87 games this season, a regular fixture in the Twins’ lineup, slashing .245/.355/.468 with 16 home runs.

Donaldson is priced at $3,400 on FanDuel. Willians Astudillo will play third base.

The Twins will look to bounce back from an 11-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox Monday night and face Dallas Keuchel, who makes his 22nd start. Keuchel has a 7-5 record, with a 4.44 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.33 WHIP.

Minnesota is a +132 home Moneyline underdog against the White Sox on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-5 run total.