Josh Gordon Could be Activated vs. Bills

https://twitter.com/adamteicher/status/1445073740308549656

Gordon just signed with the Chiefs last week, but he has reportedly impressed his new team. He showed up in phenomenal shape, and head coach Andy Reid said that Gordon has a chance to play in Week 5 vs. the Bills. Reid added that he wants to make sure Gordon has a firm grasp of the playbook, but it sounds like that’s the only obstacle he has to clear.

Gordon was once considered one of the best receivers in football, but that was many suspensions ago. He led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 14 games with the Browns in 2013-14, but he’s appeared in just 33 games over the past seven seasons. He last played for the Seahawks in 2019-20, and he finished with seven catches and 139 yards over five games.

Still, the thought of Gordon pairing up with Patrick Mahomes is enticing. The Chiefs also have a clear need at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill. Hill leads the position group with 453 yards through the first four games, while Mecole Hardman ranks second at 123. That’s a massive difference. If Gordon has anything left in the tank, he could supplant Hardman as their No. 2 receiver.

The Chiefs are currently listed as three-point home favorites vs. the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook in a potential AFC Championship game preview.