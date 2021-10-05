Josh Gordon Elevated to Chiefs 53-Man Roster

Taylor Bisciotti reports the Kansas City Chiefs have elevated wide receiver Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster. Gordon is expected to make his Chiefs debut in the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Gordon, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2019 season, has battled substance abuse issues throughout his career, causing him to miss extended periods of playing time. As a member of the Seahawks, Gordon was targeted 11 times, catching seven passes for 139 yards, appearing in five games. During his six-year tenure in the NFL, Gordon has played as a member of the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, in addition to Seattle.

Gordon is currently not listed in the player pool for Sunday’s single-game showdown on FanDuel. As part of the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, he should see targets alongside Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs are a 3-point home favorite against the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbooks in a matchup with a 56.5-point total.