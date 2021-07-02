Josh Gordon has submitted his reinstatement letter to the NFL

Free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon is hoping for another chance at the NFL. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the often time troubled wideout has submitted his reinstatement letter to the NFL.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1411052772447956993

Gordon last played for the Seattle Seahawks but only lasted five games before a setback with substance abuse led to his eventual release from the team. The 30-year-old Houston native has made only 28 appearances in the league since 2014 because of multiple suspensions.

Gordon actually led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 with 1,646 for the Cleveland Browns. The former second-round draft pick also had nine touchdown catches that year to go along with 87 receptions.

The former New England Patriot has reportedly passed all of his random drug tests the past three months and is looking to sign and participate with a team in need of some receiving depth ahead of training camp.

While Gordon has not played in the NFL since December 2019, he did play in the Fan Controlled Football league earlier this year.