Josh Gordon has submitted his reinstatement letter to the NFL

Gordon last played for the Seattle Seahawks but only lasted five games before a setback with substance abuse led to his eventual release from the team. The 30-year-old Houston native has made only 28 appearances in the league since 2014 because of multiple suspensions.
Gordon actually led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 with 1,646 for the Cleveland Browns. The former second-round draft pick also had nine touchdown catches that year to go along with 87 receptions.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.