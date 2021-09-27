Josh Gordon Planning to Sign With the Chiefs

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1442579167539826696

Here we go again. Gordon has been reinstated by the commissioner’s office once again, and he will attempt to make another comeback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gordon plans to sign with the Chiefs, which is obviously an appealing destination. The Chiefs have one of the most explosive offenses in football, and they also lack an established No. 2 wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Gordon is still a viable NFL wide receiver. He had a historic season in 2013-14, racking up a league-leading 1,646 receiving yards over just 14 games. Since then, Gordon has struggled to stay on the field. He last suited up for the Seahawks in 2019-20 and finished with seven catches for 139 yards over five games. Gordon’s return would be a fantastic redemption story, but he likely won’t provide much fantasy value.

