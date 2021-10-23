Josh Hart Out Against Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green confirmed that Josh Hart would miss his second straight game and is out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Hart played a little over 10 minutes in the Pelicans season-opening loss and hasn’t appeared since. The veteran swingman has been dealing with quadriceps tendinosis, and a timetable for when Hart will return to the lineup has not been confirmed.

Herb Jones started in place of Hart last night against the Chicago Bulls and was largely ineffective. Jones put up 6 points and 3 assists, grabbing one board. Green did not confirm, but Jones is likely to get his second straight start against the T-Wolves. FanDuel Jones’s salary is listed at $3,500 on Saturday night’s main slate.

The Pelicans are winless in two games to start the season, and a lack of defense is contributing to their early-season woes. Opponents have put up 117 and 128 points against the Pels in their first two games.

That questionable defense is part of the reason that the total in this game is up to 228.5.