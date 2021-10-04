Josh Jacobs Active Against Chargers Monday

Taylor Bisciotti reports Las Vegas Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is active for Monday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacobs has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, missing the Raiders’ previous two matchups. Jacobs last played in a 33-27 win to open the season with the Raiders in Week 1, carrying the ball 10 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs is second in the share of carries, seeing 47% of the Raiders’ workload, only behind Peyton Barber, an essential part of the Raiders’ backfield.

Jacobs is priced at $12,000 on FanDuel’s single-game slate.

With Jacobs returning action against the Charger, expect a decrease in production for Barber and Kenyan Drake, who combined to see 85% of the Raiders’ carries during Jacobs’ absence. In a Week 3, 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins, Barber rushed for 111 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown.

The Raiders are a 3-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Monday night matchup with a 51.5-point total.