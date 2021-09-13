Josh Jacobs Expected to Play Monday vs. Ravens

Jacobs was added to the injury report with a non-COVID-related illness, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jacobs is expected to suit up on Monday Night Football.

Jacobs was one of the best pure runners in football as a rookie, racking up 1,150 yards in 13 games while averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but he regressed in his sophomore season. He salvaged his fantasy stock thanks to 12 touchdowns, but his yards per carry dipped to a subpar 3.9.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the team brought in some competition for Jacobs during the offseason. They signed Kenyan Drake away from the Cardinals, and it’s unclear how the carries will be split between the two players this season. Drake will almost certainly serve as the team’s pass-catcher out of the backfield, but Jacobs could still be in line for most of the between-the-tackles grinding.

Neither player is in a particularly good spot on Monday. The Ravens have an excellent defensive line, and the Raiders will be missing starting guard Richie Incognito. The Raiders are currently listed as 3.5-point home underdogs vs. the Ravens on FanDuel Sportsbook.