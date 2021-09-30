Josh Jacobs Returns to Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/VinnyBonsignore/status/1443637945122971649

Jacobs has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but he returned to the practice field on Thursday. It’s still unclear whether he had a limited or full practice, but he was reportedly operating at full speed. That’s a good sign for his availability vs. the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Jacobs had two touchdowns in his only game this season, but the Raiders’ rushing attack has largely struggled this season. Jacobs averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt in his only contest, and Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber have struggled in his absence. Overall, the team ranks 30th in Football Outsiders rushing DVOA.

That said, the Raiders’ running backs will be in a potential smash spot vs. the Chargers. They rank 31st in rush defense DVOA, and they allowed Clyde Edwards-Helaire to rack up 100 rushing yards last week.

The Raiders are currently listed as three-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.