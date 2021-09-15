Josh Jacobs Sits Out of Practice Wednesday

Vic Tafur of The Atheltic reports Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not practice Wednesday because of ankle and toe injuries.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs did not practice due to toe and ankle injuries. That is not surprising, as he said he will miss a lot of Wed. practices to rest, but he is already quite banged up. Not ideal. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 15, 2021

Jacobs has planned to sit out of Wednesday practices, using them as a recovery day. In a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, Jacobs rushed for 34 yards, and two touchdowns, responsible for 47% of the Raiders’ carries in Week 1. Last season, in 15 games, Jacobs ran for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 3.90 yards per carry and leading the team with a 63% share of carries.

If Jacobs is limited in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, expect additional work to go to Kenyan Drake. Drake ran for 11 yards on six attempts, seeing 28% of the Raiders’ workload. As a member of the Arizona Cardinals last year, Drake rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns, splitting time with Chase Edmonds. Drake is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel.

The Raiders are a 5.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Steelers in a matchup with a 46.5-point total.