Josh Naylor Diagnosed With Fractured and Dislocated Ankle

Naylor suffered a scary collision with Ernie Clement during Sunday’s contest vs. the Twins, and he had to be carted off the field. He’s been officially diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, and he’ll travel back to Cleveland with head athletic trainer James Quinlan. He will need to undergo surgery, and there is currently no timetable for his return. Bradley Zimmer replaced him on Sunday, and he will likely be Naylor’s primary replacement in the outfield.
Naylor was once considered a promising prospect — He was ranked the No. 124 prospect in 2019 per FanGraphs — but he has struggled to make an impact at the major league level. He’s played in 69 games for the Indians this season, but he’s struggled to a 90 wRC+. Naylor has also graded out as a negative defensively, resulting in -0.4 Wins Above Replacement.
The Indians will take the field on Monday vs. the Tigers, and they’re currently listed as -162 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
