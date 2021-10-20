Josh Richardson Ruled Out Against Knicks Wednesday

Chris Forsberg reports Josh Richardson will sit out of Wednesday’s season opener between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Celtics say Josh Richardson is out vs. Knicks due to a migraine. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 20, 2021

Richardson will miss the first game of the 2021-22 season because of a migraine. Last season, as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Richardson started 56 games, averaging 30 minutes, 12 points, three rebounds and three assists per game and was a regular fixture in the Mavericks rotation.

With Richardson out of the Celtics lineup Wednesday, expect additional playing time for Dennis Schroder. Priced at $5,700 on FanDuel, Schroder played 61 games as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 32 minutes, 15 points, three rebounds and six assists per game.

Boston looks to continue as a top contender in the Eastern Conference, posting a 36-36 record last season, which was good for the seventh seed in the conference. The Celtics lost to the Brooklyn Nets in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

The Celtics are a 1.5-point road underdog against the Knicks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 218-point total.