Jrue Holiday Doubtful Monday vs. Pacers; Brook Lopez Ruled Out

Holiday sat out the Bucks’ loss two games ago vs. the Heat, and he was limited to just 25.4 minutes vs. the Spurs in his last game. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that he’s doubtful for Monday’s matchup vs. the Pacers. He’s dealing with a left ankle sprain, which is already his second injury of the short season. Holiday had a long year after winning an NBA title and a gold medal at the Olympics, so hopefully, injuries don’t become a recurring theme for Holiday this year.

Lopez will also miss his third straight game with a sore back. The Bucks have played a smaller lineup sans Lopez in their past two games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo drawing the start at center. That said, Bobby Portis has been removed from the injury report in advance of Monday’s game vs. the Pacers, and he would give the Bucks an additional option for the starting lineup.

