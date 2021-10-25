Jrue Holiday Doubtful Monday vs. Pacers; Brook Lopez Ruled Out

Holiday sat out the Bucks’ loss two games ago vs. the Heat, and he was limited to just 25.4 minutes vs. the Spurs in his last game. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that he’s doubtful for Monday’s matchup vs. the Pacers. He’s dealing with a left ankle sprain, which is already his second injury of the short season. Holiday had a long year after winning an NBA title and a gold medal at the Olympics, so hopefully, injuries don’t become a recurring theme for Holiday this year.
Lopez will also miss his third straight game with a sore back. The Bucks have played a smaller lineup sans Lopez in their past two games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo drawing the start at center. That said, Bobby Portis has been removed from the injury report in advance of Monday’s game vs. the Pacers, and he would give the Bucks an additional option for the starting lineup.
The Bucks are currently listed as two-point road favorites vs. the Pacers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.