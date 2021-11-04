Jrue Holiday Probable Friday vs. Knicks

https://twitter.com/eric_nehm/status/1456365260110192642

Holiday has missed the past five games due to an ankle injury, but he is probable for Friday’s contest vs. the Knicks. His return will be a big boost for the Bucks, who have stumbled to a 4-4 record to start the year. He’s one of their best players, and he averaged 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range. His return will likely shift George Hill back into a reserve role.

Unfortunately, the Bucks are still expected to be shorthanded. Khris Middleton remains out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols, while Brook Lopez has missed the past seven games due to a back injury. Lopez was unable to practice on Thursday, so it seems like he will likely miss his eighth-straight contest.

The Knicks were a massive surprise last season, posting a record of 41-31 during the regular season, and they’ve gotten off to a solid start this year as well. They’ve posted a 5-3 record through their first eight games, although they are on a two-game losing streak.

Thursday’s game will be played in Milwaukee so expect the Bucks to be moderate favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.