Juan Soto Out of Nationals Lineup Sunday

Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto will sit out of the team’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Soto is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, which also kept him out of Saturday’s lineup. He did, however, pinch-hit in Saturday’s 3-2 win, going 0-for-1.

A regular fixture in the Nationals’ lineup, Soto has played 100 games this season, slashing .298/.428/.500 with 18 home runs.

Josh Bell will take over right field duties in place of Soto Sunday, batting cleanup. Bell, who typically plays first base for Washington, has played 95 games, hitting .250 with a .315 OBP and 19 home runs. He went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday’s win.

Bell is priced at $3,100 on FanDuel.

The Nationals will go for the series win against their National League East rival Atlanta Braves Sunday, facing Max Fried. Fried, who will make his 19th start, has an 8-7 record with a 4.05 ERA, 24% K rate, and a 1.31 WHIP.

In a game with an eight-run total, Washington is a +172 road Moneyline underdog against the Braves on FanDuel Sportsbook.