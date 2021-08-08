Juan Soto Out of Nationals Lineup Sunday

Soto is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, which also kept him out of Saturday’s lineup. He did, however, pinch-hit in Saturday’s 3-2 win, going 0-for-1.
A regular fixture in the Nationals’ lineup, Soto has played 100 games this season, slashing .298/.428/.500 with 18 home runs.
Josh Bell will take over right field duties in place of Soto Sunday, batting cleanup. Bell, who typically plays first base for Washington, has played 95 games, hitting .250 with a .315 OBP and 19 home runs. He went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday’s win.
Bell is priced at $3,100 on FanDuel.
The Nationals will go for the series win against their National League East rival Atlanta Braves Sunday, facing Max Fried. Fried, who will make his 19th start, has an 8-7 record with a 4.05 ERA, 24% K rate, and a 1.31 WHIP.
In a game with an eight-run total, Washington is a +172 road Moneyline underdog against the Braves on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.